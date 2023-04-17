IT Earnings Downgrades Are A 'Near-Term Pause', Says ICICI Securities

Stocks of information technology companies might trade sideways for 1-2 months as the sector undergoes a broad correction, according to Sumeet Jain, an information technology analyst at ICICI Securities Ltd.

Although technology stocks may see a consolidation in the near future, there is no major derailment in demand, Jain told BQ Prime's Sajeet Manghat. The current downgrade in earnings is a "near-term pause", he said.

Shares of IT companies were trading lower on Monday as the NSE Nifty IT index declined 5%, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell by 0.8%.

Jain expects the current margin pressure on tech companies to ease by FY24. "Overall, FY25 should have better growth than FY24, as inflation is expected to slide by the end of this year, which will lead to decreased interest rates by the Fed and percolate consumer demand in the west," he said.