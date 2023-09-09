IT Department Finds Deficiencies In Some Specified Financial Transactions Of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank

The Income Tax Department, during a 'spot verification' at Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd.'s headquarters at Tuticorin, has found deficiencies in some of the filed specified financial transactions, the private lender said on Saturday.

The bank's business operations are continuing 'as usual' and 'not impacted' due to this development, the Tamil Nadu-based bank, which is over a century old, said in a statement on Saturday.

Last week, the Intelligence and Criminal Investigation wing of the Income Tax Department undertook a 'spot verification' at the bank's headquarters in Tuticorin.