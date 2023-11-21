Israel's Elbit Systems To Pick Up 44% Stake In Adani Defence Unit

After the issuance of shares, ADSTL and ESL will own 56% and 44%, respectively, of AASTL. Atharva Advanced Systems and Technologies will also cease to be a wholly owned subsidiary of ADSTL.

The company's board will comprise nominees from ADSTL and ESL, with the majority represented by ADSTL.

AASTL was incorporated in August this year by Adani Group flagship, Adani Enterprises Ltd., as it makes a foray into defence production.

Elbit Systems is involved in the development of military aircraft and helicopter systems, naval and land vehicle systems, as well as electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems.