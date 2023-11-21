Israel's Elbit Systems To Pick Up 44% Stake In Adani Defence Unit
The unit will develop and manufacture various autonomous aerial technology and systems for defence applications.
The Israel-based defence electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. will subscribe to a 44% stake in an Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Ltd. unit to develop and manufacture various autonomous aerial technologies and systems for defence applications.
Adani Defence Systems has signed a shareholder agreement and share subscription agreement with Elbit Systems for a 44% stake in Atharva Advanced Systems and Technologies Ltd., according to an exchange filing.
After the issuance of shares, ADSTL and ESL will own 56% and 44%, respectively, of AASTL. Atharva Advanced Systems and Technologies will also cease to be a wholly owned subsidiary of ADSTL.
The company's board will comprise nominees from ADSTL and ESL, with the majority represented by ADSTL.
AASTL was incorporated in August this year by Adani Group flagship, Adani Enterprises Ltd., as it makes a foray into defence production.
Elbit Systems is involved in the development of military aircraft and helicopter systems, naval and land vehicle systems, as well as electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd. (AMNL) currently owns a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd. (QBML), the owner of BQ Prime Brand. AMNL has entered into an MOU to acquire the balance 51% stake in QBML. Post acquisition, QBML will become a wholly owned subsidiary of AMNL.