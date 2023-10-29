Israel Latest: Gaza Invasion Begins As Risk of Wider War Spreads
(Bloomberg) -- Israel started its long-expected ground invasion of Gaza, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warning of a “long and difficult” war against the militant group Hamas that has stoked concerns of a broader Middle Eastern conflict.
Some Internet connections and communications appeared to be restored to Gaza early Sunday. They’d been cut off during a major incursion where Israeli troops took control of part of the north of the besieged Palestinian enclave Saturday. Iran, which backs Hamas and other regional armed groups, said Israel’s recent moves “may force everyone to take action,” without elaborating.
Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have killed thousands, according to authorities in the Hamas-run territory. The organization, which is designated a terrorist group by the US and European Union, attacked Israel on Oct. 7, killing some 1,400 people and taking scores hostage. Netanyahu said Israel still plans to try to recover hostages despite the ground war.
(All time stamps are Israeli time)
Israel Says Strikes 450 Hamas Targets (8:50 a.m.)
Israel said fighter jets struck over 450 military targets belonging to Hamas in the Gaza Strip over the past day. These included operational command centers, observation posts, and anti-tank missile launch posts, the military said in a post on X.
As part of the expansion of ground activities, combat forces struck cells that planned to carry out anti-tank missile launches, it said. Ground forces directed Israeli military aircraft toward targets.
Tense Calm on Israel-Lebanon Border (8:20 a.m.)
Israel’s northern border was calm but tense on Sunday morning, following exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah the previous evening.
Israel’s military said Saturday it struck Hezbollah targets in neighboring Lebanon in response to three rocket launches.
UN Says Telecoms Shutdown Thwarted Aid Response (7:00 a.m.)
The telecommunications shutdown in Gaza brought the delivery of humanitarian assistance to a complete halt and deprived people of life-saving information, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said.
Ambulances and civil defense teams were no longer able to locate the injured, or the thousands of people estimated to be still under the rubble, the report said. Civilians are no longer able to receive updated information on where they can access humanitarian relief and where they may be in less danger, it added.
Iran President Says Israel Moves ‘May Force’ Action (4:57 a.m.)
President Ebrahim Raisi said unspecified moves by Israel had “crossed the red lines” and may “force everyone to take action.”
“Washington asks us to not do anything, but they keep giving widespread support to Israel,” he said in a post on X, in the latest escalation of rhetoric from the Islamic Republic, a sworn enemy of Israel.
Netanyahu Says ‘Second Stage’ of War Has Begun (9:05 p.m.)
“We have one main goal to beat the enemy and guarantee our existence,” Netanyahu said at a press conference on Saturday. One aim is to return all hostages taken by Hamas after the Oct. 7 incursion, he said. Some 200 people were believed to be taken hostage by Hamas.
The escalation saw Israel use troops, tanks, artillery and intense aerial bombardment on Gaza. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Israeli troops were operating both above ground and underground in the Palestinian territory. Hamas has a vast network of tunnels that it uses to move around weapons and men and where it’s believed be keeping some captives.
Saudi Arabia, UAE Condemn Ground Operations (8:30 p.m.)
Saudi Arabia and the UAE condemned Israel’s ground operations in Gaza and expressed deep concern about military escalation.
Saudi Arabia warned of the “serious repercussions” the operations will have on regional and international peace. Both referred to the UN’s resolution last week that included a cessation of hostilities, the opening of humanitarian relief corridors and unhindered delivery of aid.
