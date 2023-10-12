Israel-Hamas War Poses No Danger To Oil Output, Says Alastair Newton

A return to status quo in the Israel-Hamas war is the "least worst case scenario", which will not be accepted by either parties, according to Alastair Newton.

Hostilities will hopefully end and a ceasefire between the two warring sides will most likely be brokered by Egypt, Newton, chief executive officer of Alavan Business Advisory Ltd., told BQ Prime.

"Return to a status quo ante is not an ideal scenario and could be considered as a least bad case given what is going on currently," he said.

More than 1,008 Israelis have been killed and over 3,418 others have been injured since Saturday, when Hamas launched rockets and sent militants into southern Israel.

According to him, the conflict will not threaten the Abraham Accords—a landmark normalisation of ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Bahrain, and Sudan—though the four Arab countries would like to see the crisis settle soon and hope to renew international efforts for a two-state solution.

However, a two-state solution will not be pursued under the current far-right government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he said.

"Israel remains ambitious of spreading its footprints in the West Bank further, an internationally recognised occupied territory. Hamas and Islamic Jihad will not give up fight in the long term... There are no easy solutions here."