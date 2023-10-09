Israel-Hamas War May Not Have Material Impact On Indian Pharma

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.'s Israel-based subsidiary, Taro Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., has just 8% of its overall revenue coming from Israel as per its 2023 financials, and this is less than 1% of Sun Pharma's total sales.

Also, Taro has only one U.S. FDA-approved facility in Israel, which manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients for exports. If the tensions in Israel were to continue, the impact would be limited to API exports.

However, in its SEC disclosures, Taro has stated that terrorist acts could result in disruptions to its business. "If terrorist acts were to result in substantial damage to our facilities, our business activities would be disrupted, since with respect to some of our products, we would need to obtain prior FDA approval for a change in manufacturing site," it said.