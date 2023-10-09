Israel-Hamas War Could Increase Costs For Indian Refiners

Brent crude oil prices may cross the psychological $100 per barrel mark once again now that Israel has declared war against Hamas, putting pressure on refineries' costs.

An increase in crude oil prices will be directly proportional to the escalation in the conflict, according to energy experts. Iran's support for Hamas and its purported involvement in its strike on Israel may lead to retaliation by Israel and a reimposition of financial sanctions on Iran by the U.S.

Iran at present produces 3–4 million barrels of crude oil per day, depending on global demand, which could face potential restrictions or lead to increased insurance costs for importers, said Sumit Pokharna, vice president and analyst at Kotak Securities Ltd.

The increased price would mean higher costs for Indian refiners, who have until now enjoyed huge discounts from Russia. "The supplies to India won't get affected as it secures no oil from Israel or Iran, but the discounted price from Russia would be at elevated levels now," Pokharna said.

India at present sources over 85% of its crude oil requirements from Russia, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia, and natural gas from Qatar and Oman.