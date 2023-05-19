Is This The Right Time To Invest In IT Stocks?

Following a muted earnings performance by the Indian information technology pack in the fourth quarter, the near-term demand outlook remains under pressure, according to Jefferies. Yet, this may be an opportune time to earn returns in the long term.

Amid steep spending cuts by the clients, Indian technology companies may witness profitability pressures, even as consensus revenue estimates for top clients of IT firms—on an aggregate basis—remain broadly unchanged year to date, the brokerage said in a May 17 note.

"Barring HCL Tech Ltd., aggregate CY23 PAT margin estimates for clients of all firms have seen cuts, with the steepest cuts for Infosys Ltd., followed by Tech Mahindra Ltd., Wipro Ltd., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.," Jefferies said.

But a comparison of change in revenue growth expectations for IT firms and their top clients in FY24/CY23 vs FY23/CY22 suggests that Coforge Ltd., Wipro and LTIMindtree Ltd. are at a greater risk of negative surprises on FY24 growth, according to the note.

However, current levels offer a good chance to earn reasonable long-term returns, as the environment normalises, according to Quantum Mutual Fund.