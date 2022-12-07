Is The RBI Hawkish?

Call it hawkish, dovish or otherwise, we will do whatever we need to do! That is the clear message from the RBI Governor. In the course of his 40-minute-long speech, he reiterated more than once that India’s growth is resilient and a "6.8 per cent growth is a very strong growth impulse".

The problem of inflation is not over and the focus on inflation control continues. "The battle against inflation will continue’’. There will be no let up in this effort, he added.

Doesn’t he sound hawkish? Well as the governor says: "I leave it to you to interpret.’’