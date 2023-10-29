Drop That Hot Dog If You Value Your Health

The Harvard team took special care to account for those confounders. They used data from the Nurses’ Health Studies, which have followed more than 200,000 health care professionals for more than 40 years. That meant enough cases of diabetes had accumulated — more than 20,000 — to find the association between meat consumption and diabetes. And because volunteers were interviewed every 2 to 4 years, researchers had good information about how participants’ diets changed over time; by contrast, many other studies have only looked at diet at the time a study began.