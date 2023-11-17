Is Paying The Lower Minimum Amount On Credit Card Good For You?

A credit card has a monthly bill that is generated that lists out the amount that is payable due to the various amounts spent using the card.

There are two figures that will be witnessed on the credit card bill, where the first is the total amount that is due and the other is the minimum amount due. The minimum amount due is calculated in a specific manner, and this can vary for different cards and banks.

Many card users wonder whether a lower minimum amount due is good for them or whether keeping it higher is better. Here is how one can analyse the situation: