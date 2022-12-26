Is Flipkart Running Out Of Cash?

Indian e-commerce company Flipkart Pvt. Ltd. may have to seek fresh funds in 2023 as it runs out of cash for operations.

The Bengaluru-based online retailer, acquired by Walmart in a $16-billion deal, will soon burn out the last of $3.2 billion net cash it raised in 2021 from investors

Walmart had disclosed that the cash available but cannot be used stood at $2.3 billion at the end of April 2021, according to its 10Q filing. Of the $2.3 billion, about $500 million can only be accessed through dividends or intercompany financing arrangements subject to approval of the Flipkart minority shareholders. However, this cash is expected to be utilised to fund the operations of Flipkart, the U.S.-based retail gaint said.

Subsequently, Flipkart raised $3.2 billion to invest in India business and its subsidiaries. This new equity funding reduced Walmart’s ownership to 75% as on Jan. 31, 2022 from about 83% a year earlier.

The cash from this fundraise available at Flipkart stood at $1 billion at the end of July 2021 and $2.8 billion at the end of October 2021 and subsequently reduced to $1.5 billion in January 2022.

In fiscal 2022, the company raised additional funds by issuing new shares. Net cash flow from financing stood at Rs 16,953.5 crore in the last fiscal, the documents revealed.

At the end of July 2022, Walmart disclosed the total cash not available freely—or $3.5 billion cash available with Flipkart that cannot be accessed without minority shareholder nod—stood at $1.1 billion.

In its latest 10Q filing for the quarter ended October 2022, Walmart did not disclose the cash available with Flipkart, though it stated that total cash available and may not be freely transferable stood at $3.8 billion, up from $3.5 billion.

But the U.S. retailer also disclosed that it ended up investing $4.4 billion net in the October quarter.

According to a Redseer report, Flipkart Group led the first week of the festive season sale by clocking a gross merchandise value of Rs 24,800 crore or about $3 billion for the total estimated sale of Rs 40,000 crore across e-commerce platforms. This would have led to further cash burn during the quarter.

An email to Flipkart India spokesperson seeking clarity on the cash available with Flipkart did not elicit any response. The spokesperson, however, said that it would be factually incorrect to assume Flipkart has used up all cash.