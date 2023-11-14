IREDA's IPO Price Band Set At Rs 30-32 Per Share

This would be the first public issue by a public sector enterprise after Life Insurance Corporation's IPO in May last year.

IREDA would issue up to 40.31 crore fresh shares to mobilize around Rs 1,290 crore at the upper end of the price band. Besides, Government of India, currently the sole shareholder, will offer up to 26.88 crore shares in an offer for sale (OFS) in a bid to collect Rs 860 crore.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for augmenting IREDA's capital base to meet its future capital requirements and onward lending.