IREDA To Be Considered For 'Navratna' Status On Nov. 30, Says Chairman

The government is considering granting Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. the 'Navratna' status, according to Chairman Pradip Kumar Das.

The state-run non-banking financial services company was upgraded to 'Schedule A' category public sector enterprise from 'Schedule B' in September.

“There is likely to be a government of India meeting on Nov. 30, where upgrading IREDA to the 'Navratna' status will be considered," Pradip Kumar Das, managing director of IREDA, told BQ Prime.

The 'Navratna' status will enable better autonomy to the company and enhance its market perception in general, according to Kumar.

IREDA is set to list on the exchanges on Nov. 29, after its initial public offer closed on Nov. 23. The IPO was subscribed 38.80 times on the final day.