IREDA Raises Rs 643.26 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO

The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. has raised Rs 643.26 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering on Nov. 21.

The integrated facilities management company allotted 20.1 crore shares at Rs 32 apiece to 58 anchor investors.

The investors included SBI Banking and Financial services Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential, Nippon Life India Trustee, and Kotak Mahindra Trustee, among others.

SBI Banking and Financial services Fund secured 5.05% of the allocation, while HDFC Mutual Fund-HDFC Multi Cap Fund and HDFC Mutual Fund- HDFC Business Cycle Fund each netted 2.33%.

13 mutual funds have applied through a total of 32 schemes, the company said in an exchange filing. They have collectively netted 42.36% of the anchor portion of Rs 272 crore.