IREDA IPO Subscription: Day 1 Live Updates

The initial public offering of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. opens on Tuesday. The offer—first government IPO in 18 months—will close on Thursday.

The government is looking to raise Rs 2,150 crore through the primary share sale, which is a mix of fresh issue and an offer-for-sale portion. The Union government, which is a promoter in the firm, will offload 2.69 crore shares, reducing its stake will decline to 75% from 100%.