IREDA Expected To List On Exchanges On Nov. 29

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. is expected to list on the exchanges on Nov. 29.

The initial public offering of the company opened for public on Nov. 21 and closed on Nov. 23. It was subscribed 38.80 times on the final day.

Following the IPO closure, the allotment of shares has been done and unallotted money will be unblocked on Nov. 28, as per a Link Intime intimation to subscribers.