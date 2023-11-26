IREDA Expected To List On Exchanges On Nov. 29
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. is expected to list on the exchanges on Nov. 29.
The initial public offering of the company opened for public on Nov. 21 and closed on Nov. 23. It was subscribed 38.80 times on the final day.
Following the IPO closure, the allotment of shares has been done and unallotted money will be unblocked on Nov. 28, as per a Link Intime intimation to subscribers.
The state-run company planned to raise Rs 2,150 crore via a fresh issue and an offer for sale. The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 40.32 crore equity shares worth up to Rs 1,290 crore.
The company also had an offer for sale of 26.69 crore shares, worth up to Rs 860 crore, by promoter selling shareholder. The price band was fixed between Rs 30 and Rs 32 per share.