BQPrimeBusiness NewsIREDA Expected To List On Exchanges On Nov. 29
ADVERTISEMENT

IREDA Expected To List On Exchanges On Nov. 29

The initial public offering of the company closed on Nov. 23 and was subscribed 38.80 times on the final day.

26 Nov 2023, 11:49 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Solar Panel (Source:&nbsp;IREDA Company website)</p></div>
Solar Panel (Source: IREDA Company website)

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. is expected to list on the exchanges on Nov. 29.

The initial public offering of the company opened for public on Nov. 21 and closed on Nov. 23. It was subscribed 38.80 times on the final day.

Following the IPO closure, the allotment of shares has been done and unallotted money will be unblocked on Nov. 28, as per a Link Intime intimation to subscribers.

ALSO READ

IREDA IPO Allotment Finalised: How To Check Allotment Status?

Opinion
IREDA IPO Allotment Finalised: How To Check Allotment Status?
Read More

The state-run company planned to raise Rs 2,150 crore via a fresh issue and an offer for sale. The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 40.32 crore equity shares worth up to Rs 1,290 crore.

The company also had an offer for sale of 26.69 crore shares, worth up to Rs 860 crore, by promoter selling shareholder. The price band was fixed between Rs 30 and Rs 32 per share.

ALSO READ

IREDA IPO: All You Need To Know

Opinion
IREDA IPO: All You Need To Know
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT