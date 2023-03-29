IRDAI Sets Overall Cap For Life Insurers' Expenses

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India has approved a single limit for management expenses of life insurers in a given year across segments.

In a notification dated March 26, the IRDAI approved the proposal for removal of segment-wise capping for commission and expenses, allowing life insurers to manage their expenses within the overall limits based on their gross written premium.

Regarding the formula for the limit, the permissible costs are based on an amount that is calculated depending on the prescribed percentages in respect of various segments of business written during a financial year. After deriving the amount, the life insurer's board is free to allocate and cross-subsidise their commission and expenses between different products.

The regulations will come into force from April 1 and remain in effect for a period of three years.

The insurer should have a well-documented policy that is approved by its board, specifying the allocation and apportionment of expenses of management among various business segments and basis of such allocation and apportionment, according to the notification.