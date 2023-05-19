IRDAI Revives Plan For One-Stop Insurance Portal; Launch In Three Months — BQ Exclusive

India's insurance regulator has revived its plan for Bima Sugam, a 'one-stop insurance portal', according to two people in the know of the matter.

It was decided at a closed-door meeting on Thursday that the portal will be up and running by Aug. 1, according to the first person quoted above. Both spoke on the condition of anonymity as the information in not public yet.

The move is in line with the regulator's plans for digital transformation and easing entry for newer players by creating a level-playing field to sell and service insurance policies online.

Debasish Panda, chairman of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, had said in October 2022 that Bima Sugam will be a one-stop shop for sales, service, and claims. He had called it a potential "gamechanger".