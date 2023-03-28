IRDAI Caps Expenses For General, Health Insurers

The regulations will come into force from April 1 and remain in effect for a period of three years.

The insurer should have a well-documented policy approved by its board, specifying the allocation and apportionment of expenses of management among various business segments and basis of such allocation and apportionment, according to the notification.

The IRDAI also announced rules for commission, which will allow the insurers to be no longer bound by the regulator's mandated limits on allowable commissions to be paid for promoting products in different lines of business.

These allowable commission payments to intermediaries for distribution of insurance products also fall within the overall limits of management expenses prescribed in the notification and must be decided by the board of the insurer accordingly.

The notification on expenses of management for life insurers is still awaited.