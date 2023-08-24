IRDAI Approves Amendments To Reinsurance Regulations

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India has approved a series of amendments to the Reinsurance Regulations in a bid to promote a favourable business environment and attract more reinsurers to establish operations in India.

In its 123rd Authority Meeting, the regulator announced amendments to existing regulations that apply to Indian insurers, Indian reinsurers, foreign reinsurance branches, and International Financial Services Centre insurance offices. The amendments have been designed to position India as a prominent global reinsurance hub, the IRDAI said on Thursday.