IRDAI Allows Insurers To Raise Foreign Capital Via Two More Instruments

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India has allowed foreign investors to infuse capital via alternate routes into an Indian insurer, in a bid to boost the insurance sector.

The regulator let foreign institutional and portfolio investors, excluding foreign reinsurers branches, to infuse capital in an Indian insurer via preference shares and subordinated debt—all non-convertible, fully paid up and unsecured, according to a Dec. 8 notification.

The quantum of investment is subject to limits specified in the Foreign Exchange Management Act.

A subordinated debt is a type of loan that is paid after all other corporate debts and loans are repaid in the case of a borrower default.

The regulator has further allowed such subordinated debt issued by Indian insurers to be listed only on Indian stock exchanges. The instruments have to be in compliance with pricing guidelines as well as SEBI and RBI regulations.

In May 2021, the Finance Ministry had raised total foreign direct investment limits in insurance to 74% from 49% to increase capital inflows.