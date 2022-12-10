IRDAI Allows Insurers To Raise Foreign Capital Via Two More Instruments
The quantum of investment is subject to limits specified in the Foreign Exchange Management Act.
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India has allowed foreign investors to infuse capital via alternate routes into an Indian insurer, in a bid to boost the insurance sector.
The regulator let foreign institutional and portfolio investors, excluding foreign reinsurers branches, to infuse capital in an Indian insurer via preference shares and subordinated debt—all non-convertible, fully paid up and unsecured, according to a Dec. 8 notification.
A subordinated debt is a type of loan that is paid after all other corporate debts and loans are repaid in the case of a borrower default.
The regulator has further allowed such subordinated debt issued by Indian insurers to be listed only on Indian stock exchanges. The instruments have to be in compliance with pricing guidelines as well as SEBI and RBI regulations.
In May 2021, the Finance Ministry had raised total foreign direct investment limits in insurance to 74% from 49% to increase capital inflows.
Limits For Issue
According to the notification, the total quantum of the instruments issued under other forms of capital at any point in time should be less than:
50% of the total paid-up equity share capital and securities premium of the insurer.
50% of the net worth of the insurer.
Maturity Period
The IRDAI has mandated the following maturity periods for the two instruments.
For preference share capital, a maturity or redemption period of not less than:
Ten years for life insurance companies, general insurance companies, and reinsurance companies.
Seven years for health insurance companies.
For subordinated debt, it should either be perpetual, or the maturity or redemption period should not be less than:
Ten years for life insurance companies, general insurance companies, and reinsurance companies.
Seven years for health insurance companies.
Call Back Of Instruments
Under the current regulations, insurers cannot issue preference shares or subordinated debt with a put option.
However, an insurer may issue instruments with a call option subject to certain conditions, such as at least five completed years and prior approval in exercising the call option based on the solvency levels of the insurer.
Subscribers To Instruments
The IRDAI has allowed Indian promoters and investors, as defined in the Insurance Act, to subscribe to the instruments, in addition to FPIs and FIIs.
An insurer may also invest in other forms of capital issued by another insurer, subject to certain conditions.
Other Conditions And Regulations
The regulations disallow the insurer from paying incentives to preference shareholders and holders of subordinated debt for early redemption of instruments. The rate of dividend payable to the preference shareholders or interest payable to the subordinated debt holders may be either a fixed rate or a floating rate with reference to market rates.
The insurer will be expected to remain at least at the control level of solvency before payment of interest or dividend. If it falls below the minimum levels, prior approval from IRDAI would be required for the payment of interest or dividends. Also, if the impact of disbursements results in a net loss or causes the control level of solvency to fall below regulatory requirements, prior approval from the regulator would be required.
Also, in case of failure to service the debt or pay dividends, no restrictions shall be imposed on the insurer, except for the distribution of dividend to equity shareholders.
Insurers are not allowed to grant any loans against the security of the instruments they issue.
The instruments issued as other forms of capital would be counted towards the available solvency margin of the insurer. However, this is subject to a progressive haircut for the purpose of computation based on the age, i.e., years to maturity of the instrument as prescribed by the regulator.