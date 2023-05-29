IRCTC Q4 Results: Profit Beats Estimates Despite Flat Ticket Sales

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp.'s fourth-quarter profit rose due to higher contribution from catering, tourism and packaged drinking water segments.

Net profit rose 30% to Rs 278.8 crore in the quarter ended March, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 248-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The company registered a one-time gain of nearly Rs 26 crore during the quarter.