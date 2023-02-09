IRCTC Q3 Results: Profit Beats Estimates On High Catering Revenue, Ticketing Sales Fall

The sharp drop in margin is because the contribution of catering, which is a low-margin segment in comparison to internet ticketing, rose in the overall sales.

The catering segment’s contribution to the top line increased to 43% in the quarter, from 19% over the same period in the previous fiscal.

The cooked meal service, halted during the Coronavirus pandemic, was resumed last year.

The contribution of the high margin internet ticketing segment fell to 33% from 59% last year. Sales in the segment declined 4% year-on-year to Rs 301 crore.

Shares of the company traded 0.7% higher, as compared to a 0.1% rise in the benchmark Nifty at 2:54 p.m.