IRCTC Q2 Profit Rises, Shree Cement Revenue Soars — Earnings Wrap

Shree Cement Ltd.'s second quarter profit doubled, beating analysts' estimates.

The cement manufacturer's profit rose 2.4 times year-on-year to Rs 446.6 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. That compares with the Rs 328.1 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Revenue rose 19% to Rs 4,800 crore as compared with Rs 4,038 crore over the same period last year.