IRCTC Q2 Profit Rises, Shree Cement Revenue Soars — Earnings Wrap
Here are the major quarterly results announced after market hours on Tuesday.
The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corp.'s second quarter profit rose due to higher ticketing and catering sales.
The national transporter's net profit increased 30% to Rs 295 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. That compares with the Rs 281 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Shree Cement Ltd.'s second quarter profit doubled, beating analysts' estimates.
The cement manufacturer's profit rose 2.4 times year-on-year to Rs 446.6 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. That compares with the Rs 328.1 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Revenue rose 19% to Rs 4,800 crore as compared with Rs 4,038 crore over the same period last year.
IRCTC Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 23.44% at Rs 995 crore vs Rs 806 crore.
Ebitda up 19.91% at Rs 366 crore vs Rs 305 crore.
Margin at 36.8% vs 37.89%.
Reported profit up 31.56% at Rs 296 crore vs Rs 225 crore.
Shree Cement Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 18.87% at Rs 4,800 crore vs Rs 4,038 crore.
Ebitda up 63.82% at Rs 885.8 crore vs Rs 540.7 crore.
Ebitda margin at 18.45% vs 13.39%.
Reported profit up 2.44 times at Rs 446.6 crore vs Rs 183.2 crore.
JB Chemicals Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 8.93% at Rs 881.74 crore vs Rs 809.44 crore.
Ebitda up 31.94% at Rs 243.54 crore vs Rs 184.58 crore.
Margin at 27.62% vs 22.8%.
Net profit up 35.56% at Rs 150.59 crore vs Rs 111.08 crore.
Lux Industries Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 0.56% at Rs 639.3 crore vs Rs 635.7 crore.
Ebitda down 14.9% at Rs 55.1 crore vs Rs 64.7 crore.
Margin at 8.6% vs 10.2% YoY.
Reported profit down 12.63% at Rs 35.9 crore vs Rs 41.1 crore.
SJS Enterprises Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 39.6% at Rs 163 crore vs Rs 117 crore.
Ebitda up 16.5% at Rs 36 crore vs Rs 30.9 crore.
Margin at 22.05% vs 26.43%.
Reported profit down 3% at Rs 19.3 crore vs Rs 19.94 crore.
Kingfa Science Technology (India) Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 0.13% at Rs 351 crore vs Rs 351 crore.
Ebitda up 26.7% at Rs 42.9 cr vs Rs 33.8 crore.
Margin at 12.22% vs 9.63%.
Reported profit up 33.9% at Rs 29.6 crore vs Rs 22.1 crore.
Vinati Organics Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 20.9% at Rs 448.13 crore vs Rs 566.29 crore.
Ebitda down 25.4% at Rs 110.79 crore vs Rs 148.46 crore.
Margin at 24.72% vs 26.21%, down 149 bps.
Reported profit down 27.4% at Rs 84.16 crore vs Rs 115.93 crore.
Greaves Cotton Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 3.9% at Rs 727 crore vs Rs 699 crore.
Ebitda up 7.1% at Rs 45.9 crore vs Rs 42.9 crore.
Margin at 6.31% vs 6.13%.
Reported loss at Rs 374.59 crore vs profit of Rs 32.3 crore.
Arvind Fashions Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 7.2% at Rs 1,267 crore vs Rs 1,181.8 crore.
Ebitda up 26.6% at Rs 147.1 crore vs Rs 116.2 crore.
Margin at 11.6% vs 9.82%.
Reported profit up 31.9% at Rs 37 crore vs Rs 28.1 crore.
Balrampur Chini Mills Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 38.3% at Rs 1,540 crore vs Rs 1,113 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 165 crore vs loss of Rs 15.9 crore.
Margin at 10.71%.
Reported profit at Rs 166 crore vs loss of Rs 28.9 crore.
Schneider Electric Infrastructure Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 17.82% at Rs 495.81 crore vs Rs 420.81 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 62.63 crore vs Rs 18.86 crore.
Margin at 12.63% vs 4.48%.
Reported profit at Rs 42.86 crore vs Rs 8.84 crore.-
Crisil Q3 CY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Total income up 7.74% at Rs 735.9 crore vs Rs 683 crore.
Reported profit up 2.8% at Rs 152 crore vs Rs 147.9 crore.
Prince Pipe Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 3.13% at Rs 656.45 crore vs Rs 636.48 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 194.18 crore vs loss of Rs 11.36 crore.
Margin at 29.58%.
Reported profit at Rs 70.63 crore vs loss of Rs 24.11 crore.
Ind-Swift Labs Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 6% at Rs 270.3 crore vs Rs 287.5 crore.
Ebitda up 11.6% at Rs 63.4 crore vs Rs 56.8 crore.
Margin at 23.45% vs 19.75%.
Net profit up 25.3% at Rs 30.1 crore vs Rs 24 crore.
Yatharth Hospital Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 33.9% at Rs 171.3 crore vs Rs 127.9 crore.
Ebitda up 35.8% at Rs 45.5 crore vs Rs 33.5 crore.
Margin at 26.56% vs 26.19%.
Net profit up 70.37% at Rs 27.6 crore vs Rs 16.2 crore.
Krishna Institute Of Medical Sciences Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 15.7% at Rs 652.5 crore vs Rs 564.1 crore.
Ebitda up 16.3% at Rs 177.3 crore vs Rs 152.5 crore.
Margin at 27.17% vs 27.03%.
Net profit down 4.52% at Rs 101.3 crore vs Rs 106.1 crore.
FIEM Industries Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 3.01% at Rs 509.4 crore vs Rs 525.2 crore.
Ebitda down 5.7% at Rs 68.1 crore vs Rs 72.2 crore.
Margin at 13.4% vs 13.7%.
Reported profit up 6.63% at Rs 43.48 crore vs Rs 40.77 crore.
GOCL Corp. Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 15.9% at Rs 163.3 crore vs Rs 194 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 7.9 crore vs Ebitda loss of Rs 20.9 crore.
Margin at 4.8%.
Net profit down 61.1% at Rs 15.7 crore vs Rs 40.4 crore.
Power Grid Corp Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 1.04% at Rs 11,267 crore vs Rs 11,151 crore.
Ebitda up 5.1% at Rs 9,908 crore vs Rs 9,426 crore.
Margin at 87.9% vs 84.5%.
Reported profit up 3.4% at Rs 3,781 crore vs Rs 3,650 crore.
Note: The board announced an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share.
Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 25.4% at Rs 3,118.7 crore vs Rs 2,487.7 crore.
Ebitda down 39.3% at Rs 237.3 crore vs Rs 390.9 crore.
Margin at 7.6% vs 15.71%.
Net profit up 8.3% at Rs 308.9 crore vs Rs 285.3 crore.
Zaggle Prepaid Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 55.5% at Rs 184 crore vs. Rs 118.5 crore.
EBIT at Rs 12.6 crore vs. Rs 5.9 crore.
Margin at 6.9% vs. 5%.
Reported profit at Rs 7.6 crore vs. Rs 2.1 crore.
Mishra Dhatu Nigam Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 25.71% at Rs 227.49 crore vs. Rs 180.95 crore.
Ebitda down 38.23% at Rs 36.29 crore vs. Rs 58.75 crore.
Margin at 15.95% vs. 32.46%.
Net profit down 58.54% at Rs 13.93 crore vs. Rs 33.6 crore.
Dollar Industries Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 21.2% at Rs 412.5 crore vs. Rs 340.4 crore.
Ebitda up 37.62% at Rs 41.7 crore vs. Rs 30.3 crore.
Margin at 10.11% vs. 8.9%.
Reported profit up 43.9% at Rs 24.87 crore vs. Rs 17.28 crore.
Updater Services Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 4.1% at Rs 600.1 crore vs. Rs 576.4 crore.
Ebitda down 19.8% at Rs 26.3 crore vs. Rs 32.8 crore.
Margin at 4.38% vs. 5.69%.
Net profit down 25.8% at Rs 9.2 crore vs. Rs 12.4 crore.
Apollo Tyres Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 5.4% at Rs 6,279.7 crore vs. Rs 5,956.1 crore.
Ebitda up 62.9% at Rs 1,160 crore vs. Rs 711.9 crore.
Margin at 18.47% vs. 11.95%.
Net profit up 164.4% at Rs 474.3 crore vs. Rs 179.4 crore.
Cummins India Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 1.8% at Rs 1,921.8 crore vs. Rs 1,957.3 crore.
Ebitda up 19.5% at Rs 346.4 crore vs. Rs 289.8 crore.
Margin at 18.02% vs. 14.8%.
Net profit up 23.1% at Rs 329.1 crore vs. Rs 267.3 crore.
Deepak Nitrite Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 9.4% at Rs 1,778.1 crore vs. Rs 1,961.7 crore.
Ebitda up 11.6% at Rs 302.2 crore vs. Rs 270.9 crore.
Margin at 16.99% vs. 13.8%.
Net profit up 17.5% at Rs 205.1 crore vs. Rs 174.5 crore.
Skipper Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 67% at Rs 772.4 crore vs. Rs 462 crore.
Ebitda up 85% at Rs 73.7 crore vs. Rs 39.8 crore.
Margin at 9.5% vs. 8.6%.
Reported profit at Rs 19.78 crore vs. Rs 3 crore.
Dilip Buildcon Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 9.7% at Rs 2,849 crore vs. Rs 2,596 crore.
Ebitda down 3% at Rs 340.6 crore vs. Rs 351.9 crore.
Margin at 11.95% vs. 13.55%.
Reported profit at Rs 73.2 crore vs. Rs 13.02 crore.
Prestige Estates Project Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 56.6% at Rs 2,236.4 crore vs. Rs 1,427.7 crore.
Ebitda up 60.7% at Rs 592.5 crore vs. Rs 368.6 crore.
Margin at 26.49% vs. 25.81%.
Net profit at Rs 910.3 crore vs. Rs 148.6 crore.