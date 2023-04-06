IRB InvIT Listing Makes For Efficient Equity Distribution Among Projects, Says Mhaiskar

IRB Infrastructure Trust's listing on the National Stock Exchange will allow it to take on more projects by facilitating equity distribution among them, according to Virendra Mhaiskar, chairman and managing director of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd.

The infrastructure developer became the first privately placed InvIT to list on the NSE on Monday. The company is also looking to use the listing to bring down the debt levels of the InvIT, Mhaiskar said.

"The InvITs in itself, backed by market investors, provide you with a platform where you can bring in strengths from other investors to lower your equity investment in the project," Mhaiskar said. This makes the firm eligible for doing more projects because the company can infuse more equity into more projects thanks to backing from financial investors.

"It also brings in more transparency and discipline in the bidding itself. The execution of all these projects and the margins arising out of the execution exercise will accrue to the IRB, and the long-term return, on which the equity on this project is invested, will be to the credit of the unitholders," he said.

While IRB Infrastructure Trust's listing will bring more transparency and disclosures from an investor's perspective for the public to understand the product, it will also allow the InvIT to tap the bond market.