IRB Infrastructure Trust Gets LoA For Rs 4,428 Crore Project From NHAI

IRB Infrastructure Developers Chairman and Managing Director Virendra D Mhaiskar said, "We are proud to take our footprint to Madhya Pradesh, the 12th one for us, by adding this prestigious project to our portfolio. This has taken our asset base to Rs 75,000 crore in Amrit Kaal and share in TOT space to 42%, the largest by any private player in India." The TOT-12 project from Lalitpur to Lakhnadon is the single largest major highway link of 316 Kms (1,264 Lane Kms) between Srinagar in North and Kanyakumari in South, the company statement said.