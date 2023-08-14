IRB Infrastructure Toll Revenue Grows 14% To Rs 365 Crore In July

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. (IRB), on Monday, said its revenue from toll collection grew by 14% to Rs 365 crore in July 2023.

Toll collection stood at Rs 320 crore in same month last year, IRB said in a statement.

Out of the 12 tolls, the IRB MP Expressway Pvt Limited in Maharashtra contributed the major share of Rs 13.49 crore to the total revenue collection, it said.