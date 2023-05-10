IRB Infrastructure Shares Gain After April Toll Revenue Rises 19% 

Shares of the company rose 3.44% to Rs 28.5 apiece as of 9.47 a.m., compared to a 0.01% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The stock advanced as much as 4.35% intraday, rising the most since May 2.

The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.8 times its 30-day average.

Out of the nine analysts tracking the company, seven maintain a 'buy' rating and two recommend a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 3.9%.