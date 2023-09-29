IRB Infrastructure Expects 20% Growth In Toll Collection In Second Half Of FY24

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. said the second half of the financial year should be better than the first as traffic growth is expected to be robust, mainly due to the festive season.

"Probably, we will be touching close to 20% growth in toll collection as compared to FY23," Anil Yadav, director of investor relations, told BQ Prime in an interview. "It will be largely driven by the traffic growth."

Historically, it has been observed in previous years as well that there is a substantial uptick in traffic in the third and fourth quarters, according to Yadav.