IRB Infrastructure Developers Total Toll Collection Rises 27% To Rs 351.75 Crore In February

IRB Infrastructure Developers said its total toll collection across all projects has increased 27% year-on-year to Rs 351.75 crore in Feb. 2023.
09 Mar 2023, 7:41 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A toll plaza in Rajasthan constructed by IRB Infrastructure Developers. (Photo: Company website)</p></div>
A toll plaza in Rajasthan constructed by IRB Infrastructure Developers. (Photo: Company website)
IRB Infrastructure Developers on Thursday said its total toll collection across all projects has increased 27% year-on-year to Rs 351.75 crore in Feb. 2023.

The company had reported the toll collection at Rs 277.47 crore in Feb. 2022, it said in a statement.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Chairman & Managing Director Virendra D Mhaiskar said that the Feb. 2023 toll collection on all the corridors has once again revealed the consistency and robustness in the growth over last year; thus, reflecting India’s economic stability in the post-pandemic era.

