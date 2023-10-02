IQuest Enterprises To Acquire API Business Of Viatris In India

As part of the deal, the company will acquire six API manufacturing facilities, three each in Vizag and Hyderabad, an R&D facility in Hyderabad, and third-party API sales.

"We are excited about our largest investment in the pharmaceutical sector till date. Our investment comes at an opportune time when India is drawing significant attention amongst the global pharma industry," IQuest Enterprises Executive Director Gunupati Swathi Reddy noted.