IPL Auction 2023: Top Picks, Team Purses And Squads

The players’ auction for the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League will kick off on Dec. 23 in Kochi.

The auction will see 405 cricketers go under the hammer later this week, according to the auction list released by IPL. Of this, 273 are Indians and 132 are overseas players.

The shortlisted players, picked from an initial list of 991, include 119 capped and 282 uncapped ones along with four from associate nations.

The teams have 87 slots available between them, of which 30 can be filled with overseas players.

The teams have already spent Rs 743.5 crore, with cumulative purse of Rs 206.5 crore available with them for Friday, according to data on the IPL website.

As per the auction rules, IPL teams need to have at least 18 players and a maximum of 25 players, of which eight can be overseas players. It will be a mini-auction this time, which means teams will fill their available slots instead of widespread overhaul.

Delhi Capitals already has 20 players, while three teams—Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans—have retained a squad of 18 players. Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have the highest number of overseas players at six each. Sunrisers Hyderabad has only 12 players in its squad as of now, leaving it with the biggest purse in the upcoming auction at Rs 42.3 crore.

The probable top picks for the upcoming IPL auction, as listed by the league on its Twitter handle, includes only three Indian names—Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey and Ajinkya Rahane.

Among the available players, Agarwal and Pandey are the only Indian players with a base price of Rs 1 crore, whereas Rahane has a base price of Rs 50 lakh.