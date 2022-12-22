IPL Auction 2023: Top Picks, Team Purses And Squads
The teams have have a cumulative purse of Rs 206.5 crore available with them for Friday auction.
The players’ auction for the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League will kick off on Dec. 23 in Kochi.
The auction will see 405 cricketers go under the hammer later this week, according to the auction list released by IPL. Of this, 273 are Indians and 132 are overseas players.
The shortlisted players, picked from an initial list of 991, include 119 capped and 282 uncapped ones along with four from associate nations.
The teams have 87 slots available between them, of which 30 can be filled with overseas players.
The teams have already spent Rs 743.5 crore, with cumulative purse of Rs 206.5 crore available with them for Friday, according to data on the IPL website.
As per the auction rules, IPL teams need to have at least 18 players and a maximum of 25 players, of which eight can be overseas players. It will be a mini-auction this time, which means teams will fill their available slots instead of widespread overhaul.
Delhi Capitals already has 20 players, while three teams—Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans—have retained a squad of 18 players. Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have the highest number of overseas players at six each. Sunrisers Hyderabad has only 12 players in its squad as of now, leaving it with the biggest purse in the upcoming auction at Rs 42.3 crore.
The probable top picks for the upcoming IPL auction, as listed by the league on its Twitter handle, includes only three Indian names—Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey and Ajinkya Rahane.
Among the available players, Agarwal and Pandey are the only Indian players with a base price of Rs 1 crore, whereas Rahane has a base price of Rs 50 lakh.
Top Picks
Ben Stokes
The New Zealand-born English all-rounder has played 43 matches and scored 920 runs since his IPL debut in 2017. Stokes has two centuries to his name in the tournament, with the unbeaten 107 knock in 2020 being his best performance with the bat. His second year in the league saw his best performance with a three-wicket haul for 15 runs. His overall economy in the tournament is 8.56.
Kane Williamson
The right-hand batsman had his best IPL year in 2018, when he helmed the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the absence of David Warner, and scored a season total of 735 runs. The New Zealander has played 76 IPL matches since his debut in 2015, and scored 2,101 runs so far.
Mayank Agarwal
The Bangalore-born batsman scored his highest 106 runs in 2020 and his second highest 99 not out in 2021, both years when he drove Punjab Kings scoreboard higher. He has played 113 matches in IPL, scoring 2,327 runs with a strike rate of 134.28.
Sam Curran
The English all-rounder had been with Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings since his 2019 IPL debut. Named one of the top five breakout stars by the ICC in 2018, Curran has scored 337 runs in 32 IPL matches, at a strike rate of 149.78. He bowling figures show 32 wickets in 32 matches, with his best four-for-11 haul coming in his debut year.
Jason Holder
The right-arm medium fast bowler has played with various teams in IPL— Chennai Super Kings in 2013, Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2015, Kolkata Knight Riders in 2016, before returning to Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2020. The West Indian holds an 8.57 economy in the tournament, picking 49 wickets in 38 matches.
Ajinkya Rahane
The former Indian captain in all formats has crossed the 500-run mark in two IPL seasons so far. Having played with the Delhi Capitals squad last year, the Mumbaikar has scored 4,074 runs in 158 matches. His last century—105 not out in 2019—remains his highest in the tournament.
Nicholas Pooran
The wicketkeeper batsman from West Indies smashed 353 runs in his 2020 stint with Punjab Kings at a strike rate of 169.71, which remains his best year in the tournament so far. Pooran, since his debut in 2019, has played in 47 IPL matches and scored 912 runs.
Manish Pandey
The first Indian to score an IPL ton, Pandey has been a vital part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad batting line-up. The Indian right-handed batsman has donned jerseys of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Pune Warriors and Kolkata Knight Riders before joining the Hyderabad team in 2018. His batting stats show 160 matches with 3,648 runs at a strike rate of 121.52.
Shakib Al Hassan
The Bangladesh cricket legend was part of the winning Kolkata Knight Riders side in both 2012 and 2014, before moving to Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2018. He returned to the Kolkata-fold in 2021. Shakib has scored 793 runs in 71 IPL matches. With the ball, he has picked 63 wickets with an economy of 7.44.
Riley Rossouw
The South African batsmen went unsold in the last IPL auction, with a base price of Rs 1 crore. He returns this year with a Rs 2 crore base price, after scoring two centuries in T20 matches in 2021 and in terrific form.
Team Purses
Chennai Super Kings: Rs 20.5 crore.
Delhi Capitals: Rs 19.5 crore.
Gujarat Titans: Rs 19.3 crore.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Rs 7.05 crore.
Lucknow Super Giant: Rs 23.4 crore.
Mumbai Indians: Rs 20.6 crore.
Punjab Kings: Rs 32.2 crore.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rs 8.75 crore.
Rajasthan Royals: Rs 13.2 crore.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rs 42.3 crore.
IPL 2023 Squads So Far
Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Subhranshu Senapati, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana.
Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (captain), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, Aman Khan, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.
Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (captain), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, B Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammad Shami, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Yash Dayal.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Nitish Rana, Anukul Roy, Lockie Ferguson, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Umesh Yadav, Harshit Rana, Tim Southee, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy.
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (captain), Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karan Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Mohd. Arshad Khan, N. Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff.
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Atharva Taide, Harpreet Brar, Liam Livingstone, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Shahrukh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Dhanda, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar.
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (captain), Finn Allen, Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, David Willey, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahamad, Suyash S Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abdul Samad (captain), Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.