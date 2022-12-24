IPL Auction 2023: Five Most Costliest Players And A New Record

The Indian Premier League auction in Kochi saw numbers rising on all fronts—from the money spent by teams to the most expensive buy of the year. The 10 teams competing this year bolstered their squads at the mini-auction held on Friday.

The teams—Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad— spent Rs 167 crore at the auction, according to data shared by IPL. This is slightly above 80% of the Rs 206.5 crore cumulative purse teams carried into bidding.

Each of the 10 teams had a spending limit of Rs 95 crore each this year. Prior to the auction, the teams had already spent Rs 743.5 crore to retain former team members. Together with the amount spent in bidding, IPL teams dished out Rs 910.5 crore together on selecting the squad for the upcoming edition of the tournament.

Numbers available on IPL website show that teams had spent Rs 821.20 crore, including retention money and auction spends, last year.

Teams bought 80 players in the auction against the 87 slots available. Among the purchases, 29 were overseas players, compared to 30 vacancies for foreign cricketers.

The auction had 273 Indian players and 132 foreign ones. The shortlisted players included 119 capped and 282 uncapped players, along with four from associate nations.