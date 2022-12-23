IPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: Bidding For 405 Players To Begin Soon, 87 Slots Open
Catch all the updates from IPL auction in Kochi live
Top Overseas Picks
Teams are expected to get into bidding wars for Ben Stokes, Kane Williamson, Sam Curran, Shakil Al Hassan, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran and Riley Rossouw.
Team Purses Today
Chennai Super Kings: Rs 20.5 crore.
Delhi Capitals: Rs 19.5 crore.
Gujarat Titans: Rs 19.3 crore.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Rs 7.05 crore.
Lucknow Super Giant: Rs 23.4 crore.
Mumbai Indians: Rs 20.6 crore.
Punjab Kings: Rs 32.2 crore.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rs 8.75 crore.
Rajasthan Royals: Rs 13.2 crore.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rs 42.3 crore.
How The Squads Look So Far
Indian Players In The Spotlight: Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane
Among the players available for bidding, these three Indian batsmen are expected to draw big numbers from teams. Agarwal and Pandey have a base price of Rs 1 crore each, whereas Rahane has a base price of Rs 50 lakh.
Total Purse Of Rs 206.50 Crore On Teams' Hands, 87 Slots To Be Filled
Sunrisers Hyderabad will have the fattest purse at its disposal at Rs 42.25 crore. Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians have the next three highest purses at Rs 32.20 crore, Rs 23.35 crore, and Rs 20.55 crore, respectively.
The teams have 87 slots available between them, 30 of which can be filled with overseas players.