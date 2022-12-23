IPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: Bidding For 405 Players To Begin Soon, 87 Slots Open

Sunrisers Hyderabad will have the fattest purse at its disposal at Rs 42.25 crore. Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians have the next three highest purses at Rs 32.20 crore, Rs 23.35 crore, and Rs 20.55 crore, respectively.

The teams have 87 slots available between them, 30 of which can be filled with overseas players.