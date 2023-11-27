IPhone Maker Hon Hai Plans $1.6 Billion In India Expansion Bid

Employees work on an assembly line in the mobile phone plant of Rising Stars Mobile India Pvt., a unit of Foxconn Technology Co., in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, India, on Friday, July 12, 2019. Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., opened its first India factory four years ago, it now operates two assembly plants with plans to expand those and open two more. The company was integral to China’s transformation into a manufacturing colossus, and founder Terry Gou has told India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Foxconn could help India do the same. Photographer: Karen Dias/Bloomberg