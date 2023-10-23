iPhone Assembler Hon Hai Dives After China Starts Probes

Foxconn is Apple’s most important assembly partner, cranking out millions of iPhones a year from a giant complex in Zhengzhou known as iPhone City. Tax authorities are now conducting checks on its subsidiaries in Guangdong and Jiangsu provinces, the state-run Global Times reported Sunday, citing unidentified people with knowledge of the matter. Natural resources officials are also looking into the company’s use of land in Henan and Hubei provinces, according to the report.