iPhone 15 Sale Goes Live: Apple Fans Wait Outside Stores For Hours In Mumbai, Delhi

This is the first time a made-in-India iPhone will debut on the first day of sale, Bloomberg had reported.

The pre-orders for the iPhone 15 opened on Sept. 15, and the sale is now live in the Apple stores and online at apple.com. At the Wanderlust event 2023 on Sept. 12, Apple unveiled its iPhone 15 series with a new design and its new Series 9 watch.

Apple introduced four versions of the iPhone 15, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus come in three storage capacities: 128GB, 256GB, and 512 GB, and are available in five colours.

The iPhone 15 with 128GB of base storage will cost Rs 79,900, while the price of the iPhone 15 Plus will be Rs 89,900. The cost of the iPhone 15 Pro (128 GB) starts at Rs 1,34,900, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max with 256GB will cost Rs 1,59,900.