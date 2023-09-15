Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Deliveries Slip to November in Sign of Demand

Four iPhone 15 models became available for pre-order on Friday in several countries. The high-end Pro Max model, which starts at $1,199, saw its first deliveries slip from Sept. 22 to as late as mid-November in the US after pre-orders began at 5 a.m. in California. Orders for the blue and block iPhone Pro Max models saw delays as late as Oct. 16, while the natural and white models were delayed to Nov. 13. Delays affected all storage capacities of the iPhone 15 Pro Max.