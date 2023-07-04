Ipca Lab's Two Facilities May Face Regulatory Action From U.S. FDA, Says Nomura

Ipca Laboratories Ltd.'s two units may face regulatory action after U.S. drug regulators found objectionable conditions at the facilities, according to Nomura.

The pharma company's Ratlam and Pithampur facilities may remain classified as 'offical action indicated', after their recent inspections by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Nomura said.

This would mean that the inspection found some objectionable conditions at the facilities, for which regulatory action should be recommended by the U.S. FDA.

The agency had issued a Form-483 with 11 observations for Ipca's Ratlam active pharmaceutical ingredients and eight observations for Indore formulations sites. "Both sites have been under import alert since 2015," Nomura said in its July 3 report.

"We do not expect a resolution and the facilities may remain classified as 'Official action indicated' in the near term," it said, even though this was the first site inspection post the imposition of the import alert. The brokerage is not factoring in any upside from the U.S.

However, unlike past inspections, there were no issues with data integrity at the facilities, Nomura said. "The inspection highlights inadequacies in current operating procedure and in the case of Ratlam, it also highlights lack of procedures."

Shares of the company were trading 0.21% higher, compared to a 0.41% rise in the benchmark Sensex as of 12:26 p.m. on Tuesday.