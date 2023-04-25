Ipca Labs Explains Unichem Deal Rationale As Shares Tumble

The Unichem Laboratories Ltd. deal offers more synergies than any other offer in the last five years, according to Ipca Laboratories Ltd.

A day after it announced acquisition of one-third stake in Unichem Labs for a cash consideration of Rs 1,034.06 crore, Ipca Labs' shares plunged to a three-year low and closed 10.22% lower in the BSE on Tuesday.

The management held an investor call to clarify details and synergies surrounding the acquisition as investors echoed concerns around margin dilution after acquisition.

The company will be making an open offer to acquire up to 26% of the shares of Unichem at Rs 440 apiece, aggregating to Rs 805.4 crore, taking the overall consideration to Rs 1,839.46 crore if the open offer were to go through.

The acquisition is subject to approval from the Competition Commission of India and is expected to be funded from the company's retained earnings.