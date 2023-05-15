Ipca Laboratories Faces U.S. FDA Scrutiny Over Three Lapses At Silvassa Facility — BQ Exclusive

The U.S. drug regulator has flagged three quality and procedural lapses at Ipca Laboratories Ltd.’s formulations manufacturing unit located at Piparia in Silvassa.

"The U.S. FDA conducted the inspection of the company's formulations manufacturing unit situated at Piparia (Silvassa) from April 18 to April 26," the company had said in an April 27 exchange filing. "At the conclusion of the inspection, the U.S.FDA issued a Form 483 with three observations."

A Form 483 is issued when investigators have observed any condition that, in their judgement, may constitute a violation of the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and related acts.

"The company will submit its comprehensive response on these observations to the U.S. FDA within the stipulated time and shall work closely with the agency to resolve these issues at the earliest," the company had said in the filing.