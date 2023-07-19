IOC Signs $7-9 Billion LNG Import Deal With UAE's ADNOC Gas

In a statement, ADNOC Gas said the agreement with IOC for the export of up to 1.2 million tonne per annum (mmtpa) of LNG is "valued in the range of $7 billion to $9 billion over its 14-year term, signifies a major step forward in the partnership between the two industry leaders".

The deal with TotalEnergies Gas and Power Ltd. is for the import of 0.8 million tonne a year of LNG for 10 years starting 2026.