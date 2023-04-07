Investors' Wealth Jumps Over Rs 10.43 Lakh Crore In Last Five Days Of Market Rally

Equity investors became richer by over Rs 10.43 lakh crore in the past five days, as markets continued their winning momentum helped by foreign fund inflows and stable global trends.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms have surged Rs 10,43,216.79 crore to Rs 2,62,37,776.13 crore in the last five trading sessions from March 29 through April 6.

This week, equity markets were closed on April 4 for 'Mahavir Jayanti'. Markets are closed on Friday on account of 'Good Friday'.

Last week, stock markets were closed on Thursday for 'Ram Navami'.