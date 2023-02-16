Investors Should Sell All Mid Caps In India, Says JPMorgan's Sanjay Mookim

In terms of mid caps in sectors such as infrastructure, specialty chemicals, and building materials, Mookim suggests investors "erase it".

According to him, if an investor is buying for structural growth, the returns have to be looked at from the perspective of the growth cycle. There are mid caps in certain themes that are doing well as volume growth looks attractive across multiple years, but these need to be held on to, Mookim said.

"One can't buy a mid-cap stock at an attractive valuation that has a growth horizon of five years and expect returns in three months," he said.

Chemicals, light engineering goods, processed food, and private hospital healthcare are some sectors that look secular, Mookim said.

Some of these themes may not look statistically attractive, Mookim said. "(But) Once you start to see sector momentum operationally, that momentum lasts a while." So, one can be more confident about buying in an uptrend rather than anticipating it with aggression, he said.

According to him, the stocks in the staples category look attractive as they are the best defensive sector in India. Financial and real estate sectors, too, are good bets, while one needs to be selective with healthcare, Mookim said.