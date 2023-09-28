Investors Should Limit Exposure To Small Caps, Says First Global's Devina Mehra

Investors should limit their exposure to small caps as this is a time to exercise caution, according to Devina Mehra of First Global Stockbroking Pvt.

During the 2008 market crash, only 1% of small caps ended up in the positive territory by the end of the decline, said Mehra, chairperson and managing director at First Global. Similarly, in the fall that began in 2018, only 8% of the stocks managed to finish with gains.

"Investing is a loser's game, you win only if you don't lose. So you have to make sure you don't lose a significant part of your capital at any point," she told BQ Prime.