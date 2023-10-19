Investors Should Be Cautious As Small-Cap Rally Is Over, Says Abhay Agarwal

Investors should be cautious, as the rally in mid- and small-cap stocks is largely over, according to Piper Serica Pvt.'s Abhay Agarwal.

The mid- and small-cap stocks have finally caught up in the recent rally after having underperformed for the last five years, said Agarwal, founder at Piper Serica Pvt. “We have had a phenomenal rally in the last six months, where these stocks have risen by about 40% in absolute terms.”

The rally was largely fueled by inflows received by domestic mutual funds, focusing on mid- and small-cap space, and the change in retail investors' attitudes away from large companies, he said.

The space will do very well in the next 3–5 years, but he advised caution in the near term, he said. “It is a place where you need to have a holding period of 3-5 years, although the valuations currently are looking unfavourable."