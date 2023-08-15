Investors Least Bearish on Stocks Since Pre-Fed Hikes, BofA Says
In another sign of rising optimism, investor allocation to equities is now the least underweight since April 2022, BofA strategists led by Michael Hartnett wrote in a note.
(Bloomberg) -- Investors are the least pessimistic on stocks since February of last year, before the Federal Reserve began one of the most aggressive tightening cycles in decades, according to Bank of America Corp.’s latest global survey of fund managers.
The findings reflect the rally in global stocks this year on expectations interest rates are near a peak and growth will hold up better than expected. Hartnett said investors are increasingly expecting inflation to slow in the next 12 months, driving conviction to levels last seen in November 2008 that rate cuts will follow in the coming year.
And while participants remain of the view that global growth will weaken over the next 12 months, expectations “improved significantly in August” and recession concerns are fading. Investors are increasingly expecting no recession at all within the next 18 months, and a “soft landing” in the next 12 months remains the base case, Hartnett said.
In August, investors bought technology, energy and banks, while selling out of industrials, discretionary and utilities, according to the survey. Fund managers are now the most overweight on technology since December 2021, a month after the Nasdaq 100 posted a record high. Allocations to US and euro-area equities dropped this month, but climbed for emerging-market, Japanese and U.K. stocks.
Hartnett warned that despite improving sentiment, the strong tailwind of bearish positioning in the first half will fade in the final six months of this year. Investors think the biggest tail risk is that inflation keeps central banks hawkish.
The poll was conducted from Aug. 4 to Aug. 10, surveying 211 participants with $545 billion in assets under management.
--With assistance from Michael Msika.
