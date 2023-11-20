Investment Via P-Notes Slip To Rs 1.26 Lakh Crore In October

Investments in the Indian capital markets through participatory notes (P-notes) dropped to Rs 1.26 lakh crore in October-end after rising for seven consecutive months. The latest data includes the value of participatory note investments in Indian equity, debt, and hybrid securities.

Participatory notes (P-notes) are issued by registered foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to overseas investors who wish to be part of the Indian stock market without registering themselves directly. They, however, need to go through a due diligence process. Before registering a decline in October, investments through P-notes have been increasing continuously since March, following the stable Indian economy against an uncertain global macro backdrop.