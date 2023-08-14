Foxconn's $2-Billion India Investment Could Be Just The Start, Says Chairman

The investment of several billion dollars in India could be just the beginning, according to Taiwanese electronic component major Foxconn's Chairman Young Liu. There's positive energy for the Indian market, he said.

Speaking at the investor conference call announcing the group's second-quarter earnings on Monday, Liu said he "enjoyed his time" at the Semicon India 2023 last month.

"There was excitement and our participation over what we could achieve and a determination to get there. In India, Foxconn operates about nine campuses; the total size would be equivalent to 500 football fields," he said. "We have over 30 factories in India with a business size of about $10 billion annually."

Liu said "the India question" has been coming up during the past two quarterly investor calls. "This tells me that there’s positive energy for this market. I’ve said this before: Our capex this year will grow more than last year; the outlook has not changed."

"Foxconn’s annual revenue last year was more than $200 billion. From the perspective of India’s potential market size, and if we can fully implement our plans there, the several billion dollar investment is only the beginning," he said on the conference call.